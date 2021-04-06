 
checkAd

SAFR from RealNetworks Launches Version 3.4 Featuring Passive Liveness Detection & Anti-Spoofing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 16:30  |  36   |   |   

New version also features SMS watchlist alarms

SEATTLE, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) today announced a new version of SAFR, the world’s foremost facial recognition solution for live video, offering accurate, fast, unbiased face recognition and additional computer vision features. Available now, SAFR version 3.4 introduces new passive liveness detection and anti-spoofing features, for both masked and unmasked faces, to enhance security for face biometric authentication solutions. The new version also includes SMS watchlist alarms.

Passive Liveness Detection
Now further hardened against spoofing, SAFR’s AI-powered liveness detection can quickly (within 0.3 seconds) and accurately (95.27% True Positive Rate) verify that a real, live person is in front of any standard RTSP or USB camera, and not a photo or video clip being presented. In version 3.4, the SAFR algorithm analyzes texture and context, based on the RGB visual spectrum field from a standard 2D camera – be it an IP camera embedded in an access control terminal, an ATM camera, or a USB or laptop camera used to authenticate the user.

Ideally suited for a broad range of applications such as touchless access control or authentication for applications like electronic wallet or online test taking, SAFR’s passive liveness detection feature is very intuitive to operate since users are not required to do anything specific such as turn their faces, look left, or right, smile, or even take off their mask if they are wearing one.

A unique feature in SAFR version 3.4 is its ability to automate alerts to security personnel when a spoofing attempt or a fraudulent attempt to gain access is detected. The new version also allows security personnel to set specific thresholds for liveness that allow them to balance end-user convenience and specific levels of liveness veracity they require, depending on use cases. With SAFR 3.4, users can view the video and liveness analysis results in real time or review event-based history records.

Compatible with any available IP camera, SAFR’s Passive Liveness Detection offers a low total cost of ownership and can be rapidly deployed on existing data and networks.

SMS Watchlist Alarms
SAFR now provides SMS alerting functionality for Windows customers and integrated out-of-the-box for Cloud customers. This represents a great solution for small to medium sized businesses that want the ability to configure SMS notifications so that staff responsible for security can be alerted, whether they are onsite or away from the office. SAFR users have the flexibility to configure SMS notifications that are triggered on a set of event conditions. Event conditions may include whether the person is a VIP or person of concern or if the individual is in a specific area.

“The new version of SAFR adds significant new levels of security for access control, whether it is authentication for physical access, or validation of a person’s identity for eKYC purposes. SAFR’s passive, AI based approach, works with 2D RGB video streams, supports BYOD- (bring your own device) based engagements and dramatically lowers the costs and complexities associated with hardware based solutions,” said Eric Hess, Sr. Director Product Management - SAFR Face Recognition & Security Solutions, ‎RealNetworks

To learn more about the SAFR 3.4 release please visit: https://safr.com/liveness or watch the video https://youtu.be/G4I2xcfNHQY

About SAFR
SAFR (https://safr.com) is the world’s foremost facial recognition platform for live video intelligence. It taps the power of AI to help the world get back to work. Whether it’s used for occupancy counting, face mask detection, or touchless entry control, SAFR can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or with a VMS. SAFR enhances security, heightens situational awareness, and delivers insights that improve operational efficiency and protect the health and safety of people everywhere. 

2021 RealNetworks and SAFR are registered trademark of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94d36e29-d135-4364 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d189f3a-d1e9-489c ... 

CONTACT: For more information please contact:

North America
Véronique Froment or Doug Hansel
HighRez for SAFR        
Office: +1 603-537-9248
Cell: + 1 603-548-1429

RealNetworks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SAFR from RealNetworks Launches Version 3.4 Featuring Passive Liveness Detection & Anti-Spoofing New version also features SMS watchlist alarmsSEATTLE, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) today announced a new version of SAFR, the world’s foremost facial recognition solution for live video, offering …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.03.21
3
REALNETWORKS INC. - wie weit kann es nach oben gehen?