Correction Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 16:57  |  41   |   |   

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA will be held on Tuesday 27 April 2021 at 17.00. The AGM will be held digitally using electronic voting.

 

Please find attached the notice and guidelines for participation, which are also available at the Company's website: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations/GeneralMeeting


***Updated attachment***

 

Contact persons:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


