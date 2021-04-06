 
AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform Worldwide

BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTweak, pioneer and leading App Store Optimization (ASO) platform driven by data science and trusted by the largest apps and games, announced today a $22 million investment in Series B funding from early investor Media Group Rossel.

AppTweak intends to use the funds to strengthen its international presence, notably in APAC and EMEA, expand its app marketing platform and broaden its managed services.

Launched in 2014, the Brussels-headquartered company was one of the first to provide app developers and game publishers with actionable insights to increase their visibility and downloads in the app stores. Previously backed by a total of $1 million in seed funding, AppTweak has been profitable since 2017 and has seen rapid growth ever since.

AppTweak's platform rolled out 50 new features last year alone. The company's agile product development, top-notch technology and highly personalized customer service have led to a revenue growth of 957% over the last four years.

The company, which employs 50 people across four continents, counts more than 1,500 active customers from all verticals in over 70 countries. To date, it has already provided its Enterprise clients with over 400 keyword audits and recommendations through in-house managed services.

"The track record of AppTweak is impressive. We are convinced that this investment will allow AppTweak to become a worldwide organization, and develop the best ASO tool for apps and games." Bernard Marchant, CEO of Rossel.

"Today marks a big milestone for AppTweak. We are ready to accelerate growth worldwide and expand our services. With offices in Brussels, San Francisco, Tokyo and Bengaluru, we aim to open at least two or three new locations this year and plan to build a global presence in the next three years. We are very excited to take this journey with Rossel who has supported us since the early stages." Olivier Verdin, co-founder and CEO of AppTweak.

About AppTweak

AppTweak is the leading ASO tool driven by data science. AppTweak empowers +1,500 mobile leaders - such as Amazon, Jam City, Yelp, and Adobe - to grow their apps and games with actionable insights in a simple interface. AppTweak's all-in-one platform offers ASO Intelligence, Ad Intelligence, App Intelligence and Market Intelligence.

About Rossel

Rossel is a leading family-owned media group with its main activities based in Belgium and France. As the owner of 70 brands and with a workforce of over 3,000 employees, this investment is aligned with the group's strategic vision of digitization.



