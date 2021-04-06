 
checkAd

Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 17:00  |  35   |   |   

Intel today launched its most advanced, highest performance data center platform optimized to power the industry’s broadest range of workloads — from the cloud to the network to the intelligent edge. New 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named “Ice Lake”) are the foundation of Intel’s data center platform, enabling customers to capitalize on some of the most significant business opportunities today by leveraging the power of AI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005302/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Intel Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 60,46€
Hebel 10,41
Ask 0,52
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 71,33€
Hebel 8,99
Ask 0,46
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Intel's 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named “Ice Lake”) are the foundation of Intel's most advanced, highest performance data center platform optimized to power a broad range of workloads. Intel introduced the new processors and the platform they power on April 6, 2021. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel's 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named “Ice Lake”) are the foundation of Intel's most advanced, highest performance data center platform optimized to power a broad range of workloads. Intel introduced the new processors and the platform they power on April 6, 2021. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

More: Press Kit: 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Launch | News Byte: New Intel Processors Accelerate 5G Network Transformation | News Byte: Intel Teams with Leidos, Fortanix to Accelerate Clinical Trials | News Byte: Intel Xeon Advances Nasdaq’s Homomorphic Encryption R&D | Product Fact Sheet: 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Platform | SKU Stack

New 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver a significant performance increase compared with the prior generation, with an average 46% improvement on popular data center workloads.1 The processors also add new and enhanced platform capabilities including Intel SGX for built-in security, and Intel Crypto Acceleration and Intel DL Boost for AI acceleration. These new capabilities, combined with Intel’s broad portfolio of Intel Select Solutions and Intel Market Ready Solutions, enable customers to accelerate deployments across cloud, AI, enterprise, HPC, networking, security and edge applications.

“Our 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform is the most flexible and performant in our history, designed to handle the diversity of workloads from the cloud to the network to the edge,” said Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Platforms Group at Intel. “Intel is uniquely positioned with the architecture, design and manufacturing to deliver the breadth of intelligent silicon and solutions our customers demand.”

3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

Leveraging Intel 10 nanometer (nm) process technology, the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver up to 40 cores per processor and up to 2.65 times higher average performance gain compared with a 5-year-old system.2 The platform supports up to 6 terabytes of system memory per socket, up to 8 channels of DDR4-3200 memory per socket and up to 64 lanes of PCIe Gen4 per socket.

Seite 1 von 4
Intel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Quo vadis, Intel?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform Intel today launched its most advanced, highest performance data center platform optimized to power the industry’s broadest range of workloads — from the cloud to the network to the intelligent edge. New 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SOS ...
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:44 Uhr
Bitcoin, Intel, Alphabet, Tesla, Volkswagen, Nordex, Shop Apotheke - Märkte am Morgen
03.04.21
Mit diesem Halbleiter-ETF auf die Megatrends der Zukunft setzen
01.04.21
Auch Intel kommt nicht zum Mobile World Congress
01.04.21
Media Alert: Intel to Launch 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Portfolio
01.04.21
Chipfertiger TSMC will 100 Milliarden US-Dollar investieren
31.03.21
INTEL IM FOKUS: Was bringen die Milliardeninvestitionen?
31.03.21
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): Das könnte nun brenzlig werden…
30.03.21
Aktien New York Schluss: Renditeanstieg bremst vor allem an der Nasdaq
30.03.21
Aktien New York: Renditeanstieg bremst vor allem an der Nasdaq
30.03.21
Intel 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Awards

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:45 Uhr
2.106
Quo vadis, Intel?
03.11.20
2
Aktie aufgebockt: Intel-Aktie im Feuer: Geht der einstige Vorzeige-Halbleiter-Gigant jetzt vor AMD i
14.09.20
3
JPMORGAN belässt INTEL CORP auf 'Overweight'