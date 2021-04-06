 
checkAd

Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 17:01  |  31   |   |   

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) announces the next-generation Lenovo ThinkSystem servers showcasing a unique balance of performance, security and efficiency – all built on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and PCIe Gen4. As companies of all sizes continue to work on solving real-world challenges – they require powerful infrastructure solutions to help them gain faster insights and remain competitive. With this new generation of ThinkSystem solutions, Lenovo introduces innovations for real-world workloads including high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), modeling and simulation, cloud, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and advanced analytics.

“Our next-generation ThinkSystem Server platform delivers a unique balance of performance, security, and efficiency,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Infrastructure Solutions Platforms, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “With the combination of Lenovo innovation in security, water-cooling technology and as-a-service economics, we enable customers to accelerate and secure a broad range of real-world workloads with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.”

Lenovo puts the ‘smarter’ into infrastructure solutions for data-intensive workloads

Lenovo introduces four new servers, including ThinkSystem SR650 V2, SR630 V2, ST650 V2 and SN550 V2, offering enhanced performance, reliability, flexibility and security to meet mission-critical demands and customer concerns. Leveraging Intel’s 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, this portfolio provides flexibility for the most demanding workloads and the freedom to configure to meet growing business demands:

  • ThinkSystem SR650 V2: Ideal for scalability from SMB to large enterprises and managed cloud service providers, the 2U two-socket server is engineered for speed and expansion, with flexible storage and I/O for business-critical workloads. It provides Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series for increased performance and capacity for database and virtual machine deployments, with support for PCIe Gen4 networking to reduce data bottlenecks.
  • ThinkSystem SR630 V2: Built for business-critical versatility, the 1U two-socket server features optimized performance and density for hybrid data center workloads such as cloud, virtualization, analytics, computing and gaming.
  • ThinkSystem ST650 V2: Built for performance and maximum scalability, the new two-socket mainstream tower server includes the industry’s latest technology in a slimmer chassis (4U) to address highly configurable tower systems that provide support in remote offices or branch offices (ROBO), technology and retail, while optimizing workloads.
  • ThinkSystem SN550 V2: Designed for enterprise performance and flexibility in a compact footprint, the newest building block in the Flex System family, this blade server node is optimized for performance, efficiency and security – designed to tackle business-critical workloads such as cloud, server virtualization, databases and VDI.
  • Looking to the Edge: Coming later this year, Lenovo is expanding its edge computing portfolio with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, with the introduction of a new highly ruggedized, edge server designed to handle the extreme performance and environmental conditions needed for telecommunications, manufacturing and smarter cities use cases.

Packing Petaflops of Performance on Two Data Center Floor Tiles

Seite 1 von 4
Lenovo Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Lenovo hebt gewaltig ab!------Gründe?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical Applications Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) announces the next-generation Lenovo ThinkSystem servers showcasing a unique balance of performance, security and efficiency – all built on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SOS ...
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for Modern IT Architectures

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:05 Uhr
9.877
Lenovo hebt gewaltig ab!------Gründe?