Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical Applications
Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) announces the next-generation Lenovo ThinkSystem servers showcasing a unique balance of performance, security and efficiency – all built on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and PCIe Gen4. As companies of all sizes continue to work on solving real-world challenges – they require powerful infrastructure solutions to help them gain faster insights and remain competitive. With this new generation of ThinkSystem solutions, Lenovo introduces innovations for real-world workloads including high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), modeling and simulation, cloud, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and advanced analytics.
“Our next-generation ThinkSystem Server platform delivers a unique balance of performance, security, and efficiency,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Infrastructure Solutions Platforms, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “With the combination of Lenovo innovation in security, water-cooling technology and as-a-service economics, we enable customers to accelerate and secure a broad range of real-world workloads with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.”
Lenovo puts the ‘smarter’ into infrastructure solutions for data-intensive workloads
Lenovo introduces four new servers, including ThinkSystem SR650 V2, SR630 V2, ST650 V2 and SN550 V2, offering enhanced performance, reliability, flexibility and security to meet mission-critical demands and customer concerns. Leveraging Intel’s 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, this portfolio provides flexibility for the most demanding workloads and the freedom to configure to meet growing business demands:
- ThinkSystem SR650 V2: Ideal for scalability from SMB to large enterprises and managed cloud service providers, the 2U two-socket server is engineered for speed and expansion, with flexible storage and I/O for business-critical workloads. It provides Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series for increased performance and capacity for database and virtual machine deployments, with support for PCIe Gen4 networking to reduce data bottlenecks.
- ThinkSystem SR630 V2: Built for business-critical versatility, the 1U two-socket server features optimized performance and density for hybrid data center workloads such as cloud, virtualization, analytics, computing and gaming.
- ThinkSystem ST650 V2: Built for performance and maximum scalability, the new two-socket mainstream tower server includes the industry’s latest technology in a slimmer chassis (4U) to address highly configurable tower systems that provide support in remote offices or branch offices (ROBO), technology and retail, while optimizing workloads.
- ThinkSystem SN550 V2: Designed for enterprise performance and flexibility in a compact footprint, the newest building block in the Flex System family, this blade server node is optimized for performance, efficiency and security – designed to tackle business-critical workloads such as cloud, server virtualization, databases and VDI.
- Looking to the Edge: Coming later this year, Lenovo is expanding its edge computing portfolio with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, with the introduction of a new highly ruggedized, edge server designed to handle the extreme performance and environmental conditions needed for telecommunications, manufacturing and smarter cities use cases.
Packing Petaflops of Performance on Two Data Center Floor Tiles
