Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical Applications

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) announces the next-generation Lenovo ThinkSystem servers showcasing a unique balance of performance, security and efficiency – all built on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and PCIe Gen4. As companies of all sizes continue to work on solving real-world challenges – they require powerful infrastructure solutions to help them gain faster insights and remain competitive. With this new generation of ThinkSystem solutions, Lenovo introduces innovations for real-world workloads including high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), modeling and simulation, cloud, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and advanced analytics.

“Our next-generation ThinkSystem Server platform delivers a unique balance of performance, security, and efficiency,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Infrastructure Solutions Platforms, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “With the combination of Lenovo innovation in security, water-cooling technology and as-a-service economics, we enable customers to accelerate and secure a broad range of real-world workloads with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.”