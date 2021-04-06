 
Larger-than-life Bingo Balls Installed on the Las Vegas Strip as Game Developer PLAYSTUDIOS Commissions Local Artists in Support of myVEGAS Bingo Launch

In a one-of-a-kind collaboration that showcases the talents of Las Vegas’ creative community, award-winning mobile game developer PLAYSTUDIOS has recruited five of the city’s most-celebrated artists to help commemorate the launch of its latest app, myVEGAS Bingo. Beginning April 1, 2021, the five local creatives selected for the “Lucky Numbers” campaign expressed their personal visions on giant bingo balls installed in some of The Strip’s most iconic locations.

myVEGAS Bingo is one of our most distinctive and dynamic games, expanding the world that we created with myVEGAS Slots,” says PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. “To celebrate its launch, we collaborated with the city’s most inspiring talents – five artists that represent the relentless spirit of Las Vegas. Their diverse styles and backgrounds are a reflection of our gaming portfolio and global community of players.”

Steve Zanella, Chief Commercial Officer of MGM Resorts International, says, “Our creative community is one of Las Vegas’ most valued treasures. Offering a showcase for these memorable works of art is a wonderful way to launch myVEGAS Bingo and celebrate our decade-long partnership with PLAYSTUDIOS.”

The artists, and their corresponding bingo balls, are:

B11 – Ryan Brunty is a Las Vegas-based interdisciplinary artist and founder of Depressed Monsters, LLC, a lifestyle brand and mental health advocacy group whose products are sold at Hot Topic, Zappos, Amazon, Box Lunch, and depressedmonsters.com. Brunty's work focuses on his character Yerman, a self-portrait that saved his life in 2012 after the death of his grandfather. Brunty's mental health journey has been adapted into public speaking engagements and tools in psychotherapist's practices across the country. Mr. Brunty’s bingo ball is located at Mandalay Bay near the valet entrance adjacent to the M Life Rewards desk.

I19 – Jerry Misko's art reflects the soul and spirit of Las Vegas, his hometown, with intoxicating imagery and iconography inspired by memories of late nights and neon lights. His work is frequently in demand among private collectors worldwide and is featured in corporate collections from Saks Fifth Avenue to Cirque du Soleil. His clients, including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and MTV, have tapped into Misko's talent to enrich and uplift their environments. A conversation, a canvas, and a commission are the first steps toward a visual feast as only Sin City's preeminent muralist can provide. Mr. Misko’s bingo ball is located at The Mirage Volcano lagoon.

