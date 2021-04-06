 
Beware of the Zoom Zombie 54% of Americans Who Drive After Video Chatting Report Trouble Concentrating

COVID-19 is far from over, but the impact it has had on our collective driving capabilities continues to show itself in meaningful, sometimes surprising ways.

According to a new analysis of over 6.1 billion miles driven by drivers who completed Root Insurance’s (NASDAQ: ROOT) test drive, the average American driver used their phone once every 5.5 miles in 2020 (or 18 times every 100 miles).1 Moreover, a national consumer survey of 1,819 American drivers shows that 54% of Americans who drive after video chatting report trouble concentrating. When work life became synonymous with home life, COVID-19 created new distractions and challenges for American drivers getting behind the wheel of a car.

When the world went virtual

A year ago, many of us who were suddenly cut off from friends and family began relying heavily on our mobile devices to stay connected.

A majority of Americans (68%) report they more frequently use their phones to multitask, especially those identified as Gen Z (87%) and millennials (88%). That constant dependence on devices for connection extends to our cars. Of those Americans who drive with a mobile device, 62% say the sound of a call or text makes them want to check their phones. With 64% of American drivers checking their phone while driving, what does that mean for our roads?

“COVID-19 fundamentally changed the way we interact with our vehicles,” says Root Insurance founder and CEO Alex Timm. “As many abruptly shifted to a virtual environment, Americans’ reliance on technology dramatically increased along with their screen time, causing a majority of drivers to carry this distracted behavior into their vehicles.”

In all, nearly two-thirds of drivers (64%) report that they check their phones while driving. And the frequency with which they check their phones behind the wheel has continued to climb:

 

2021

2020

2019

Checks phone while driving

64%

66%

58%

Checks within 30 min

53%

42%

36%

Checks within 15 min

25%

17%

Seite 1 von 3
Wertpapier


