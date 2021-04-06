THOMASVILLE, Ga., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces path to profitability and explanation of last week’s dismal stock performance.



Last week either a single shareholder or a combination of two shareholders sold 500,000 shares at the bid. The Company has very respectful volume, but those two transactions placed undue pressure on the stock, which caused an avalanche resulting in the loss of approximately 40% of our share price. The Company will rebound quickly, but anytime sellers hit the bid with that number of shares it will have devastating short-term results. The Company has no clue who this person(s) was or what may have motivated them to make the decision to sell. We can only speculate, and it is our assumption this person got frustrated with our progress and made the decision to move on. With that said, the thought occurred to management we needed to do a better job of explaining our path to profitability and when shareholders should expect the Company to reap the rewards of the months of building that has been taking place.

To achieve critical mass in terms of attracting sponsorship and advertising dollars, the Company needs participants, subscribers, and followers. The Company holds several tournaments per month with one simple goal in mind, which is to attract gamers who will become dedicated followers of our platform. When the Company started holding tournaments only ten truly short months ago, the Company literally had zero gamers, followers, name recognition; in short, the Company had nothing. The Company’s goal from day one has been to reach the magic 10,000. We define the magic 10,000 as 10,000 actual participants/gamers who have joined our platform and provided information about themselves to us. The Company likens itself to Facebook or Twitter in the early years. Facebook and Twitter became dominant players because after years and years of developing a following, they reached a critical mass of subscribers that got the attention of corporations who could not ignore the value in spending advertising to reach their customer base directly.