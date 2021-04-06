 
checkAd

Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended April 3, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 17:08  |  48   |   |   

THOMASVILLE, Ga., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces path to profitability and explanation of last week’s dismal stock performance.

Last week either a single shareholder or a combination of two shareholders sold 500,000 shares at the bid. The Company has very respectful volume, but those two transactions placed undue pressure on the stock, which caused an avalanche resulting in the loss of approximately 40% of our share price. The Company will rebound quickly, but anytime sellers hit the bid with that number of shares it will have devastating short-term results. The Company has no clue who this person(s) was or what may have motivated them to make the decision to sell. We can only speculate, and it is our assumption this person got frustrated with our progress and made the decision to move on. With that said, the thought occurred to management we needed to do a better job of explaining our path to profitability and when shareholders should expect the Company to reap the rewards of the months of building that has been taking place.

To achieve critical mass in terms of attracting sponsorship and advertising dollars, the Company needs participants, subscribers, and followers. The Company holds several tournaments per month with one simple goal in mind, which is to attract gamers who will become dedicated followers of our platform. When the Company started holding tournaments only ten truly short months ago, the Company literally had zero gamers, followers, name recognition; in short, the Company had nothing. The Company’s goal from day one has been to reach the magic 10,000. We define the magic 10,000 as 10,000 actual participants/gamers who have joined our platform and provided information about themselves to us. The Company likens itself to Facebook or Twitter in the early years. Facebook and Twitter became dominant players because after years and years of developing a following, they reached a critical mass of subscribers that got the attention of corporations who could not ignore the value in spending advertising to reach their customer base directly.

Seite 1 von 4


Sports Venues of Florida Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended April 3, 2021 THOMASVILLE, Ga., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended March 27, 2021
24.03.21
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Pokemon TCG Event Results
22.03.21
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended March 20, 2021 (Includes Overview of Quarterly Results)
15.03.21
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended March 13, 2021
08.03.21
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended March 6, 2021