INTRUSION Announces Global Component Manufacturing Giant, Lippert Components as a New INTRUSION Shield Customer

PLANO, Texas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of cyber-attack prevention solutions including Zero-Days, announced today that global components manufacturing giant Lippert Components (Lippert) has signed an agreement to protect its network using INTRUSION Shield.

With operations growing in North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, Lippert found itself an increasing target of cybercriminal organizations and identified the need to combat these cyber threats using a differentiated approach. They chose Shield for several reasons, including its use of real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) to stop cyberattacks with 99.999 percent efficiency. In addition to using Shield to protect its own networks, Lippert will work with its supply chain to embrace Shield to ensure high availability of critical components as they continue to scale its global operations.

Jamie A. Schnur, Group President-Aftermarket of Lippert, said:

“We chose Shield because we needed a solution that leveraged AI to stop increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks targeting our company. We were impressed with Shield’s use of rich historical threat intelligence to make decisions in real-time to determine if traffic going into and out of our network was good or bad and take immediate action.”

Lippert’s rapid growth, especially abroad, has resulted in a rapid expansion of its network, endpoints and servers. Having something they could simply plug directly into their network and instantly start killing malicious connections was a business imperative.

Jack Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION, shared:

"Lippert has been an INTRUSION customer of our Savant Threat Analysis service for several years. They saw the value of our company and agreed to be a beta tester of Shield. When Shield delivered on its promise of plugging directly into its network and killing malicious connections within minutes and without creating unnecessary alerts, they happily agreed to be a customer. We look forward to our continued partnership with Lippert."

About INTRUSION, Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

About Lippert Components, Inc.

With over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, Lippert is a leading, global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions dedicated to shaping, growing, and bettering the RV, marine, automotive, commercial vehicle, and building products industries, and their adjacent markets. Lippert also serves a broad array of aftermarket segments, supplying best-in-class products designed to enhance recreational pursuits, both on the road and on the water. From powerful towing technology and automated RV leveling systems, to boating furniture and one-of-a-kind shade solutions — Lippert combines strategic manufacturing capabilities with the power of our winning team culture to deliver unrivaled Customer Service, award-winning Innovation, and premium Products to every industry and person we serve.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward- looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” 

Wertpapier


