CGI Windows & Doors Launches Statewide Heroes Contest

Hialeah-based CGI Windows & Doors , part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, is expanding its successful “CGI Heroes: Celebrating Strength” initiative into a statewide contest to recognize heroes across Florida who go above and beyond to help others.

From left to right: CGI team members inside the Hialeah facility, including: First row - Asdruval Garcia, Amado Valle, Carlos Pita, Francisco Conesa and Walter Rubio; second row - Gabriel Herreno, Jorge Molier, Yankiel Benitez, Oscar Hernandez, Jesus Fleitas and Rajiv Maragh; third row - Duperval Rene, Isidro Games, Hector Hernandez, Rene Inda, Hector Soler, Dyan Montanel and Ithiel La Guardia (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning today, April 6, individuals can nominate a full-time Florida resident as a “community hero” at cgiwindows.com/heroes. Four CGI Heroes will be recognized and each awarded a $1,000 cash prize. After that, a statewide public online voting period will determine the grand prize winner who will be presented with a $5,000 cash prize.

“Our first CGI Heroes campaign in 2020 resulted in hundreds of stories of individuals demonstrating strength and compassion in South Florida. When we saw how the winning stories brought hope to the communities and encouraged others to also take steps to serve those in need around them, we were inspired to expand our contest to the entire state,” said Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations. “It will be our honor to acknowledge the efforts being performed by everyday heroes all over Florida and to highlight their contributions to their communities.”

To nominate a hero, people are asked to fill out the nominee and recipient contact information form online and provide a short description of how the hero has gone above and beyond and why the person deserves recognition.

The deadline for nominations is Thursday, April 22 at 4 p.m. EDT. The contest winners will be notified by phone or email and announced on CGI’s Facebook page and other digital channels.

Nominees must be 21 years of age or older at the time of entry and be a Florida resident. For a full list of the rules and regulations, visit cgiwindows.com/heroes.

About CGI Windows & Doors

CGI Windows & Doors, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, was established in 1992. CGI Windows & Doors has consistently built a reputation based on designing and manufacturing quality impact-resistant products that offer protection against hurricanes, intruders, outdoor noises and more. The company has more than 300 employees at its Hialeah-based manufacturing plant. Today, CGI Windows & Doors continues to deliver high-performance products that building professionals and homeowners have trusted for decades. Its flagship line, Sentinel, provides security and style. CGI Windows & Doors is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category. For additional information, visit cgiwindows.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. The company is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI, PGT Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, CGI Commercial, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

