Eversource Again Recognized by Barron’s as One of America’s “Most Sustainable Companies”

For the second year in a row, Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has been recognized by Barron’s on its list of America’s Most Sustainable Companies. Ranking as the #1 energy utility on the list and 42nd overall, the recognition from Barron’s represents Eversource’s unyielding commitment to sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship.

“At Eversource, we’re working toward a better, more sustainable future for our customers, communities, employees and the environment,” said Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Jim Judge. “We’re incredibly honored to receive this distinguished recognition from Barron’s, which demonstrates our commitment to be the most responsible energy company in the nation. While we continue to operate under our COVID-19 pandemic plan, we remain focused every day on providing safe and reliable electric, gas and water service to our customers while at the same time nurturing a diverse and engaged workplace for employees, advancing clean energy and working to protect the environment.”

The Barron’s list of Most Sustainable Companies is based on more than 230 environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) metrics. To create the ranking, the top 1,000 publicly traded companies by market value were evaluated by how they performed for five key constituencies – customers, communities, employees, the planet and shareholders – looking at ESG performance indicators such as workplace diversity, data security and greenhouse-gas emissions. To qualify for the list, a company must be rated above the bottom quarter in each of the five stakeholder categories.

With its industry-leading goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and position as a catalyst for clean energy like solar, electric vehicles, offshore wind and battery storage throughout New England, Eversource is consistently recognized as a national leader for its corporate citizenship. The energy company was also recently ranked the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies and was included again on the list for America’s Most JUST Companies. For more information on Eversource’s commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.eversource.com/content/ct-c/about/sustainability.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.3 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, Eversource is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

