Canadian General Investments Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at March 31, 2021 was $52.19, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 4.8% and 94.3%, respectively. These compare with the 8.1% and 44.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at March 31, 2021, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 16.1% of CGI’s net assets, down from 16.8% at the end of 2020 and 30.6% at March 31, 2020.

The worldwide spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on such factors as business operations, supply chains, travel, commodity prices and consumer confidence, and the associated impact on domestic and international equity markets and fixed income yields, is expected to continue to have a significant influence on the equity markets and could significantly impact the value of investments held by CGI. Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited, the manager of the Company, will maintain its consistent, steady, long-term approach of holding diversified, appropriate investments, while pursuing selective new opportunities.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at March 31, 2021 was $35.99, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 4.0% and 89.9%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2021 were as follows:

Information Technology 26.6 %
Industrials 22.7 %
Materials 16.4 %
Consumer Discretionary 11.8 %
Financials 10.3 %
Energy 4.7 %
Real Estate 3.6 %
Communication Services 2.0 %
Health Care 1.3 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.6 %

The top ten investments which comprised 36.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2021 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 6.9 %
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.4 %
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.6 %
Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.6 %
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.4 %
NVIDIA Corporation 3.3 %
Amazon.com, Inc. 3.1 %
Lightspeed POS Inc. 2.9 %
Mastercard Incorporated 2.8 %
Square, Inc. 2.7 %

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca    

        



