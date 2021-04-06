 
checkAd

XPO Logistics Announces Baris Oran as Chief Financial Officer for GXO Logistics Spin-Off

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 17:15  |  81   |   |   

GREENWICH, Conn., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced that Baris Oran will become the chief financial officer of GXO Logistics, Inc., the intended spin-off of XPO’s logistics business. Oran will join XPO as chief financial officer of the logistics segment, effective May 2021, and will lead GXO’s global finance organization when the planned separation is complete.

Oran’s 20-year finance career includes C-suite roles with multinational market leaders. He most recently served as CFO of the Sabanci Group, one of Turkey’s largest publicly traded companies, with subsidiaries in the industrial, retail and financial services sectors and over $15 billion of combined revenue. As CFO, he executed numerous IPO, M&A and divestiture transactions, improved capital allocation and led deleveraging and risk management initiatives.

Oran’s earlier roles include head of finance for Sabanci and CFO of Kordsa, a global innovator of industrial reinforcement technologies. He has served as chairman, vice chairman or board member of eight public companies and four private companies, including chairman of the board of Teknosa, an omnichannel retailer in the Sabanci Group. Oran holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia and credentials in advanced management from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is a member of the board of directors of TUSIAD, an affiliate of the Confederation of European Business (BusinessEurope), and a member of the CNBC Global CFO Council.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re pleased that our planned spin-off will have a strong, hands-on finance leader. Baris is a high-impact CFO with a track record of aligning finance organizations with strategy to support value creation. Our GXO leadership team now has five world-class executives, with more to follow.”

As previously announced, XPO expects to complete the spin off of its logistics business as a separate, publicly traded company in the second half of 2021. As the second largest contract logistics provider in the world, GXO will be well-positioned to capitalize on major tailwinds of e-commerce expansion, customer demand for logistics automation and a burgeoning trend toward supply chain outsourcing. The operations currently include approximately 890 locations in 27 countries.

Seite 1 von 3
XPO Logistics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Announces Baris Oran as Chief Financial Officer for GXO Logistics Spin-Off GREENWICH, Conn., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced that Baris Oran will become the chief financial officer of GXO Logistics, Inc., the intended spin-off of XPO’s logistics business. Oran will join …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Niu Technologies Provides Updates on First Quarter 2021 E-scooter Sales Volume and New Products ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
XPO Logistics Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, May 4, 2021
01.04.21
XPO Logistics Receives Intel Award for COVID-19 Response
31.03.21
XPO Logistics Announces Sandeep Sakharkar as Chief Information Officer for GXO Logistics Spin-Off
30.03.21
XPO Logistics and Nestlé Unveil UK Digital Distribution Warehouse of the Future
25.03.21
XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak at WSJ Pro Artificial Intelligence Executive Forum
24.03.21
XPO Logistics Pilots Intelligent Reach Truck Technology in France
18.03.21
XPO Logistics Unveils GXO as New Company Name for Planned Spin-off of Logistics Business
17.03.21
Three XPO Logistics Executives Named SDCE Pros to Know
09.03.21
XPO Logistics Distribution Center Achieves 23-Year Safety Record