Leukapheresis Market worth $91 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Leukapheresis Market by Product (Devices, Filters, Columns, Disposables), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized), Indication (ALL, NHL, Multiple Myeloma), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Leukapheresis Market is projected to reach USD 91 million by 2026 from USD 61 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The leukopaks market is expected to reach USD 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.9%.

The Leukopaks are enriched leukapheresis products that contain higher concentrations of leukocytes. The increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia and growing demand for leukopaks for research applications are some of the factors driving the growth of these markets. However, the high cost of therapeutic leukapheresis andc cellular therapies, stringent donor recruitment criteria, and long procedural time for leukapheresis are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

By type, the leukapheresis disposables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis products market

Based on type, the leukapheresis market is segmented into leukapheresis disposables and leukaphersis devices. The large share of the leukapheresis disposables segment can be attributed to the recurrent use of disposables during leukapheresis procedures, increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the collection of leukopaks and isolated PBMCs from leukopaks for research applications, and the increasing adoption of therapeutic leukapheresis procedures.

On the basis of application, research applications segment expected to grow at highest CAGR in the leukapheresis products market in the forecast period

Based on application, the leukapheresis market is segmented into research and therapeutic applications. The research applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the leukapheresis products market during the forecast period.  The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of cell-based immunotherapies and leukapheresis-derived primary cells in drug development.

