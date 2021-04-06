Carrefour Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers
Regulatory News:
CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):
|
Date
|
Total number of issued shares
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Real number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
Theoretical number of voting
rights (including treasury shares)*
31 March 2021
817 623 840
1 030 676 329
1 040 133 868
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARREFOUR
French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600 €
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005433/en/Carrefour Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare