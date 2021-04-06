 
Carrefour Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers

06.04.2021   

CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):

Date

Total number of issued shares

Real number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)

Theoretical number of voting
rights (including treasury shares)*

31 March 2021

817 623 840

1 030 676 329

1 040 133 868

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR
 French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600 €
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

