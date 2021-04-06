 
Rapala VMC Corporation Share repurchase 6.4.2021

Rapala VMC Corporation Stock Exchange Release 6.4.2021
     
     
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 6.4.2021
     
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki    
     
Trade date 6.4.2021  
Bourse trade Buy  
Share RAP1V  
Amount 5,100 Shares
Average price/ share 7,1586 EUR
Total cost 36,508.86 EUR
     
     
Company now holds a total of 289 593 shares  
including the shares repurchased on 6.4.2021  
     
     
On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation  
     
Nordea Bank Finland Plc    
     
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen  
     
     
     
For further information:    
Olli Aho    
Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540  
     
www.rapalavmc.com    



 

 

