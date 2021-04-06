Rapala VMC Corporation Share repurchase 6.4.2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 06.04.2021, 17:30 | 53 | 0 |
|Rapala VMC Corporation
|Stock Exchange Release
|6.4.2021
|RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 6.4.2021
|In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
|Trade date
|6.4.2021
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|RAP1V
|Amount
|5,100
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|7,1586
|EUR
|Total cost
|36,508.86
|EUR
|Company now holds a total of 289 593 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 6.4.2021
|On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation
|Nordea Bank Finland Plc
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information:
|Olli Aho
|Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540
|www.rapalavmc.com
Attachment
Rapala VMC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0