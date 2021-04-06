 
Sogeclair CONFIRMS ITS ELIGIBILITY FOR THE PEA-PME SHARE SAVING SCHEME AND INDICATES ITS DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

SOGECLAIR CONFIRMS ITS ELIGIBILITY FOR THE PEA-PME SHARE SAVING SCHEME AND INDICATES ITS DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Blagnac, France, and Montreal, Canada, 06th April 2021 at 5.35 pm - SOGECLAIR (Euronext: SOG), the designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility, confirms that it meets all the eligibility criteria for the PEA-PME (small and medium-size enterprise share saving scheme) specified by Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, ie: market capitalization lower than €1 billion, headcount lower than 5,000 employees, annual turnover lower than €1.5 billion or a total balance sheet lower than €2 billion. These eligibility criteria are assessed on the basis of the consolidated accounts of SOGECLAIR on 31st December 2020, taking into account its subsidiaries.

Consequently, SOGECLAIR shares can be fully integrated into PEA-PME accounts.

The dividend of €0.90 gross per share announced on 17th March 2021 (press release on the 2020 Annual Results), submitted for approval to the General Meeting to be held on 12th May 2021 would be paid on 10th June 2021. The detachment of the coupon would take place on 19th May 2021. It should be noted that the General Meeting will be asked to offer an option for payment of this dividend in cash or in shares (with a 10% discount). Shareholders wishing to opt for payment of the dividend in shares will have a period of between May 21st, 2021 and June 4th, 2021 inclusive to make their request. The delivery of the new shares for the shareholders who would have opted for the payment of the dividend in shares would take place on the day of the payment of the dividend in cash, i.e. on June 10th, 2021.

Next announcement: turnover for Q1 2021, on May 05th 2021 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR
Designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity support to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Euronext Family Business Index -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 – PEA PME 150 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

