MJ Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Culmination of Interim CFO Project

Company completes critical initiative of establishing process to achieve and maintain SEC filing compliance.

Las Vegas, NV, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MJNE) a diversified holding company, which through its subsidiaries, provides services to the regulated cannabis industry inclusive of cultivation and production management, infrastructure development and sales is pleased to inform shareholders that Jim Kelly, Interim-CFO since October 2020, has completed his task in stabilizing the Company’s financial structure and is leaving the Company to return to his work as a stock analyst and consultant.

In October 2020, Jim Kelly joined the Company as Interim-CFO. The critical initiative at the time was to work with Paris Balaouras, Chief Cultivation Officer, Roger Bloss, Interim-CEO, Wayne Anderson, the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) consultant and Bernie Moyle, Corporate Secretary on the daunting and time-sensitive project of bringing the Company current with the financial filing requirements with the SEC. Through Q3 2021, the Company’s filings are current, and the Company’s 2020 Annual Report is on schedule to be filed shortly. As this initiative has been successfully closed out, Mr. Kelly will now relinquish his role as Interim-CFO and return to futures and stock trading. As Mr. Kelly transitions from the Company, a new financial team has been formed to include both outside consultants and associates of MJ Holdings. Assisting the CEO and CCO will be Bernie Moyle, Corporate Secretary, who will take on the additional roll of Principal Financial Officer. Mr. Moyle’s new team will include the Company’s outside audit firm, Sadler Gibb & Associates, SEC Consultant, an accounting firm expected to be retained shortly and new in-house staff positions to support accounting and compliance.

Roger Bloss, Interim CEO of MJ Holdings noted that, “We have a fantastic relationship with Mr. Kelly, and cannot thank him enough for his focused leadership and tenacious ‘can do’ attitude that has helped us restructure our financial and compliance team and build our balance sheet. His leadership brought us to a respectable position in the OTC Marketplace. The work that Jim completed is consistent with our previously stated goal of operating a successful organic, out-door-grow cannabis cultivation enterprise and a results-oriented company that always keeps a focus on the value it brings to all of its stakeholders including our associates, vendors, and shareholders.”

