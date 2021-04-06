 
Appointment to Natixis’ senior management committee

                                                                                                                                                 Paris, April 6th, 2021

Natixis appoints Tim Ryan member of the senior management committee in charge of Asset & Wealth Management

Tim Ryan is appointed member of the Natixis senior management committee in charge of Asset & Wealth Management, and CEO of Natixis Investment Managers, effective April 12th. He will succeed Jean Raby who has decided to pursue another professional opportunity.

Nicolas Namias, CEO of Natixis and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Natixis Investment Managers said: “I would like to warmly thank Jean Raby for his remarkable work over these past four years. Under his leadership, Natixis Investment Managers has asserted its position as a world leader in asset management with assets under management of more than €1.1 trillion and has built out its commercial offer with new affiliate asset managers and new areas of expertise. I am pleased that Jean will remain at my side over the coming weeks to ensure an efficient transition. As we prepare to launch our new strategic plan for the period to 2024, I am delighted to welcome Tim Ryan to drive forward our robust momentum across our Asset & Wealth Management businesses, develop our multi-affiliate model to serve our clients and enhance our ESG strategy. Tim Ryan’s in-depth knowledge of the asset and wealth management businesses, together with his international experience, leadership and business development skills, will be key advantages for Natixis and our Group”.

