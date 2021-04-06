 
Affinor Growers Inc. Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities.

We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce Affinor Growers Inc.'s profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We choose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public,” noted Nick Brusatore, CEO.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Affinor Grower Inc. will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000 CAD, starting April 1st, 2021 for a period of six months ending on September 30th, 2021 and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Affinor Grower’s Inc. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

For further information, please contact:
Nick Brusatore
Director/CEO
Email: nick@affinorgrowers.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Neither CSE Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined, in the policies of the CSE Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


