Outlook Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2021

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) will publish the Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2021, on April 12, 2021. Driven by several positive revaluations in the underlying portfolio and positive valuation adjustments of certain co-investments, first indications show an NAV uptick of more than 10% and with this another exceptional monthly performance. The resulting profit for the financial year 2020/2021 will increase to approx. EUR 80m (vs. EUR 15.0m for the financial year 2019/2020 and EUR 22.6m for the financial year 2018/2019). These figures are still preliminary and subject to change in the course of the finalisation of the March closing. The annual report including audited financial statements for the financial year 2020/2021 will be published on May 11, 2021.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

