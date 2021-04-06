EQS-News Outlook Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2021
|
EQS Group-News: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Outlook Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2021
Zug, April 6, 2021
Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) will publish the Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2021, on April 12, 2021. Driven by several positive revaluations in the underlying portfolio and positive valuation adjustments of certain co-investments, first indications show an NAV uptick of more than 10% and with this another exceptional monthly performance. The resulting profit for the financial year 2020/2021 will increase to approx. EUR 80m (vs. EUR 15.0m for the financial year 2019/2020 and EUR 22.6m for the financial year 2018/2019). These figures are still preliminary and subject to change in the course of the finalisation of the March closing. The annual report including audited financial statements for the financial year 2020/2021 will be published on May 11, 2021.
***
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch
Additional features:
File: Outlook Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2021
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Private Equity Holding AG
|Gotthardstr. 28
|6302 Zug
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0006089921
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1181485
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
|
1181485 06.04.2021Private Equity Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare