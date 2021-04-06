 
Legrand Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from March 29, 2021 to April 02, 2021

06.04.2021   

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the
financial
instrument 		Total daily volume (in
number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares* 		Market
(MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91 3/29/2021

FR0010307819

0

0,00

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91

3/30/2021

FR0010307819

20 500

79,06

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91

3/31/2021

FR0010307819

28 229

79,52

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91

4/1/2021

FR0010307819

34 237

79,80

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91

4/2/2021

FR0010307819

-

-

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Rounded to two decimal places

TOTAL

82 966

79,52

Société anonyme au capital de 1 069 790 984 euros
Siège social : 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny – 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges

Wertpapier


