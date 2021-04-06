 
Beacon Appoints Binit Sanghvi Head of Investor Relations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 18:00   

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that Binit Sanghvi has been appointed its Head of Investor Relations.

Mr. Sanghvi most recently headed investor relations for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (“Builders”) (Nasdaq: BLDR), a $13 billion building materials supplier. For the last three years, Mr. Sanghvi managed the flow of information between Builders, its shareholders, and the financial community, including communicating with buy-side investors and sell-side analysts. Previously, he held investor relations roles at multi-nationals ABB Group (NYSE: ABB / SIX: ABBN / NASDAQ OMX: ABB) and Holcim Group (SIX: LHN). Earlier in his career, he held a broad range of financial management positions of increasing responsibility in the manufacturing, consulting, and banking sectors. Mr. Sanghvi holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Binit to the Beacon team,” said Frank Lonegro, CFO of Beacon. “His depth of experience with investors and analysts in the building products space will bring tremendous value to Beacon as we continue to drive our strategies forward and create shareholder value.”

Binit Sanghvi added, “I’m delighted to be joining Beacon at this unique time in its great history, and look forward to assisting Julian [Francis, President and CEO], Frank and the entire executive team communicate the Company’s strategic initiatives and performance drivers to the financial community.”

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

