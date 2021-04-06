 
Gecina Notice of early redemption of bond maturing in July 2021

Three months prior to their July 30, 2021 maturity, Gecina (Paris:GFC) will redeem all its outstanding bonds issued with a 1.75% coupon on July 30, 2014 (ISIN code: FR0012059202). The Company will do so in accordance with the terms and conditions provided for in the bond’s prospectus approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under No. 14-430 on July 22, 2014.

The early redemption date for the Notes will be on April 30, 2021. The face value of the notes being redeemed is 166.6 million euros.

The Fiscal Agent and Paying Agent is Société Générale Securities Services.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our solidarity commitment program to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

