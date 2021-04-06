 
IPG Mediabrands and TikTok Build Exclusive Creator Programs to Connect Brands with Culture

Today, IPG Mediabrands and TikTok are joining forces to spearhead a first-of-its-kind creator and content accelerator initiative designed to drive brands to the center of culture. IPG Mediabrands and TikTok will co-create a series of custom programs for IPG Mediabrands’ clients, helping them build an authentic presence on TikTok by tapping into the platform's community of creators. The two companies will form a bespoke Creator Collective, bringing together a select group of forward-thinking and diverse creators who will provide hands-on guidance to IPG Mediabrands’ clients ensuring that their content is culturally connected, inclusive and resonates with the TikTok community. “Creator Camps,” a quarterly session where creators will provide IPG Mediabrands clients strategic counsel and feedback on their upcoming campaigns, will be the first program of the series.

The Creator Collective forms the central pillar of a three-year, global endeavor between IPG Mediabrands and TikTok that focuses on providing IPG Mediabrands’ agencies and clients with access to TikTok insight and training, first-to-market opportunities, resources and best practices, and research and media trial opportunities.

“I am excited to announce that IPG Mediabrands clients will now get unique access to the immense content and entertainment capabilities of TikTok”, said Daryl Lee, Global CEO, IPG Mediabrands. “As the most improved platform from a media responsibility perspective based on our latest Media Responsibility Index, TikTok has earned this partnership through backing its words with action and integrity.”

“As audience reach declines in traditional formats, it is critical that client budgets fund new ways to connect with audiences,” added Dani Benowitz, President of IPG Mediabrands’ MAGNA. “This partnership will deliver incredible value to our clients and, as importantly, will help all of us learn the power of creating content communities at scale.”

"On TikTok, brands have the unique ability to become creators and storytellers by listening to the community and adopting an always-on approach to their content,” said Blake Chandlee, President of Global Business Solutions, TikTok. “We're delighted to partner with IPG Mediabrands and help their clients tap into trends, create a steady stream of content that resonates with our community, and embrace the creativity and culture that makes TikTok such an incredible platform.”

TikTok and IPG Mediabrands have also committed to identifying new ways to foster diversity, equity and inclusion on and off the platform. The two companies will collaborate to develop innovative, creative strategies to benefit nonprofit organizations and elevate underrepresented communities on the platform, and TikTok was a recent participant in the Equity Upfront, hosted by IPG Mediabrands’ MAGNA.

