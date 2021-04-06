 
Verizon Deploys Network Repeaters From FRTek and SureCall

Expanded service brings 5G mobility, 5G Home and 5G Business Internet to more people

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon customers will soon see increased 5G Ultra Wideband coverage through the use of signal repeaters from FRTek and SureCall leading to more 5G Ultra Wideband coverage for 5G mobility, 5G Home and 5G Business Internet customers. Verizon’s 5G Home Internet, delivered over Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is an extremely fast wireless broadband internet, ideal for people working remotely, schooling at home or streaming their favorite shows. 5G mobility enables customers to experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, up to 4 Gbps in some places, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds, videoconference and collaborate remotely in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly. 5G Business Internet uses a high powered fixed 5G receiver to allow business customers to access the broadband speeds they need with the reliability from Verizon they have come to expect. Mobility, home and business customers will benefit from the extended coverage resulting from the current deployment of these repeaters.

A network repeater takes signals from nearby cell sites, amplifies the signals from those sites and retransmits them to previously underserved areas. Repeaters are especially beneficial in dense urban areas with multiple buildings and floors like apartment buildings and dormitories. By installing repeaters between the cell site and the area being served, the repeater can amplify the signal and increase the 5G footprint.

“Since initially launching 5G service more than two years ago, we have more than doubled coverage in many of our initial mmWave markets by adding significantly more small cells. Now, by deploying signal repeaters to bolster the existing network’s performance, we will continue to extend the service of our 5G Ultra Wideband network in a cost-effective, fast and efficient way, extending service to even more customers,” said Adam Koeppe, Senior Vice President of Planning and Technology for Verizon. “It’s a great addition to our robust network design.”

The FRTek and SureCall network repeaters being deployed by Verizon are small, consume much less energy than a small cell, and do not require a fiber connection. That makes them very versatile, cost effective and easily installed in a variety of areas.

About the FRTek and SureCall Equipment

FRTek’s cutting edge repeater technology PrimAer allows Verizon to direct 5G mmWave service remotely using FRTek software that dynamically changes configurations to provide enhanced coverage on demand. PrimAer can provide coverage both indoors and outdoors, with the capability to daisy chain remotes which makes it extremely versatile. FRTek CEO, Milla Woo, says, “FRTek is thrilled that Verizon has chosen PrimAer as part of the Verizon 5G strategy. We look forward to being part of Verizon’s 5G expansion in the US.”

SureCall developed the Horizon, a patent-pending 5G mmWave network signal booster, to complement base stations as part of a network buildout.

“We have carefully engineered and thoroughly tested the SureCall Horizon 5G mmWave network signal booster to expand 5G coverage and help Verizon deliver next-generation speeds very cost effectively,” said Hongtao Zhan, CEO and founder of SureCall. “In addition, although SureCall’s network booster is the most powerful providing the largest coverage footprint according to FCC test results, it is also so power efficient it has the capability to run on solar with no connection to the power grid. We’re happy to receive Verizon’s production order and look forward to delivering our high performance booster.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:

Karen Schulz
864.561.1527
Karen.Schulz@VerizonWireless.com


