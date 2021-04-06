Arago, a WISeKey International Holding Ltd. company (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), today announced that its HIRO AI Platform is now available on SAP Store

Geneva — April 6, 2021 — Arago, a WISeKey International Holding Ltd. company (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), today announced that its HIRO AI Platform is now available on SAP Store . WISeKey is a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company. The HIRO AI Platform integrates with SAP Solution Manager and delivers automation of support tickets from SAP solutions within a single platform.

"We're excited to announce that Arago’s HIRO AI Platform is now available on SAP Store to businesses using SAP technologies," said Carlos Moreira, founder and CEO of WISeKey. "Automating IT processes with the AI-powered knowledge automation platform will give businesses a competitive advantage by stepping up their digital transformation."

The HIRO AI Platform automates tasks using a unique combination of AI that mimics human learning and applies knowledge. From proactive issue resolution to fully automated root cause analysis, HIRO automates the incident management for SAP solutions and scales across any process with minimal maintenance. As a result, businesses benefit by:

Reducing incident ticket volume

Saving significant staff hours and full-time employee costs

Improving service level agreement (SLA) compliance

Empowering employees to focus on more critical work

SAP recently brought together SAP Store and SAP App Center into one single marketplace at store.sap.com . It delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

WISeKey is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.