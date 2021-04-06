 
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
HIRO AI Platform Now Available on SAP Store

By integrating with SAP Solution Manager, HIRO delivers automation of support tickets within a single platform

Geneva — April 6, 2021 — Arago, a WISeKey International Holding Ltd. company (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), today announced that its HIRO AI Platform is now available on SAP Store. WISeKey is a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company. The HIRO AI Platform integrates with SAP Solution Manager and delivers automation of support tickets from SAP solutions within a single platform.

"We're excited to announce that Arago’s HIRO AI Platform is now available on SAP Store to businesses using SAP technologies," said Carlos Moreira, founder and CEO of WISeKey. "Automating IT processes with the AI-powered knowledge automation platform will give businesses a competitive advantage by stepping up their digital transformation."

The HIRO AI Platform automates tasks using a unique combination of AI that mimics human learning and applies knowledge. From proactive issue resolution to fully automated root cause analysis, HIRO automates the incident management for SAP solutions and scales across any process with minimal maintenance. As a result, businesses benefit by:

  • Reducing incident ticket volume
  • Saving significant staff hours and full-time employee costs
  • Improving service level agreement (SLA) compliance
  • Empowering employees to focus on more critical work

SAP recently brought together SAP Store and SAP App Center into one single marketplace at store.sap.com. It delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

WISeKey is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
World premiere set with luxury watch NFT auction
05.04.21
WISeKey and SUNx Strong Universal Network, a Global Initiative for Climate Friendly Travel, to Introduce the First Ever “Climate Change and Sustainability” Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
01.04.21
WISeKey’s WISfans.com Platform to Launch Physical and Digital Collectibles Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) in Football
31.03.21
Jean-Claude Biver and Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey Successfully Launched the World’s First NFT Auction of a Luxury Watch
30.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY and Ocean Protocol to launch WISeART Market, a peer-to-peer NFT marketplace for exclusive physical art
29.03.21
Jean-Claude Biver and the Swiss company WISeKey are leading the way, announcing the first NFT auction of a luxury watch
29.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang "Standard" watch that has served Hublot as a reference for all the future Tourbillon parts and complicated watches
26.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY to Auction the First Ever Secure Luxury Non-Fungible Token #NFT Watch on March 31, 2021
24.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY introduces WISe.Art, a digital certificate of authenticity — a “non-fungible token” (NFT) — that lives forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of buyer’s ownership
24.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects of Driving Without Human Intervention

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
373
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?