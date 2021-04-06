URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at March 31, 2021
Paris, Amsterdam, April 6, 2021
Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at March 31, 2021
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
|Date
|Total number of shares in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|31/03/2021
|138,496,375
|138,496,375
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €692,481,875
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS
Attachment
