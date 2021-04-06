 
URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at March 31, 2021

Paris, Amsterdam, April 6, 2021

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at March 31, 2021

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights
31/03/2021 138,496,375 138,496,375

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €692,481,875
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

