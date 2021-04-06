 
checkAd

Edf Information regarding the voting rights and shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 18:00  |  28   |   |   

6 April 2021



Information regarding the voting rights and shares

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu EDF Electricite de France!
Long
Basispreis 10,00€
Hebel 8,78
Ask 1,29
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 12,59€
Hebel 8,28
Ask 1,53
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)


Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
ISIN code: FR 0010242511

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
31 March 2021 3,099,923,579 Number of theoretical voting rights:
5,300,528,857
Number of exercisable voting rights:
5,299,415,797

*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.

Attachment


Electricite de France bearer and/or registered shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Edf Information regarding the voting rights and shares 6 April 2021 Information regarding the voting rights and shares (Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”) Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris Compartiment: Eurolist AISIN …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Niu Technologies Provides Updates on First Quarter 2021 E-scooter Sales Volume and New Products ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Der 2.500.000.000.000-US-Dollar-Markt: Das sind die 2 am meisten gehypten Wasserstoffunternehmen
15.03.21
Edf: Press release on filing of the Universal Registration Document 2020 - Annual Financial Report
10.03.21
ROUNDUP/Paris: Setzen beim Klimaschutz mit Washington auf Atomkraft
10.03.21
Schulze rügt Frankreich wegen längeren Laufzeiten für Alt-AKW

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
86
EDF - größter(?) Stromversorger weltweit