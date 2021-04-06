Edf Information regarding the voting rights and shares
6 April 2021
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)
Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
ISIN code: FR 0010242511
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|31 March 2021
|3,099,923,579
|
Number of theoretical voting rights:
5,300,528,857
|
Number of exercisable voting rights:
5,299,415,797
*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.
Attachment
Electricite de France bearer and/or registered shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare