Declaration of number of voting rights
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).
|Date
|Number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|
|31/03/2021
|428,634,035
|Theoretical number of voting rights1:
|646,643,183
1 Our theoretical number of voting rights includes all the voting rights, including the double voting rights
Attachment
|
0