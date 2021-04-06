 
Declaration of number of voting rights

Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
 L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights  

 
31/03/2021 428,634,035 Theoretical number of voting rights1: 646,643,183
       





1 Our theoretical number of voting rights includes all the voting rights, including the double voting rights



ZeitTitel
13:54 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Milliarden für die Luftfahrt: Staatshilfen für Air France genehmigt
13:53 Uhr
KORREKTUR: EU-Kommission billigt staatliche Hilfen für Air France
12:32 Uhr
CREDIT SUISSE belässt AIR FRANCE-KLM auf 'Underperform'
11:50 Uhr
UBS belässt AIR FRANCE-KLM auf 'Neutral'
11:39 Uhr
Aktien Europa: Starker US-Arbeitsmarkt treibt Rally weiter an
10:08 Uhr
EU-Kommission billigt staatliche Hilfen für Air France
07:52 Uhr
Air France-KLM announces a plan of capital-strengthening measures
01.04.21
Willie Walsh neuer Generaldirektor des Airline-Dachverbands IATA
30.03.21
Flugreisende nach Deutschland brauchen negativen Corona-Test
29.03.21
Umfrage:  Deutsche bei Umstieg von Flieger auf Bahn zögerlicher

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
205
Air France-KLM - 2012 einsteigen ?