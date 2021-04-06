 
Tractor Supply Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced the following upcoming investor events:

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on April 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET, hosted by Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kurt Barton, Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer. The Company’s first quarter 2021 earnings news release will be issued before the market opens that morning. The call will be webcast live at IR.TractorSupply.com. Supplemental materials will be available at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

2021 Annual Stockholder Meeting on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET. The meeting will be conducted via a live webcast where stockholders of record will be able to vote electronically and submit questions during the meeting. Stockholders of record should refer to the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on how to access the meeting, which is also available on the Company’s website under “SEC Filings”. The public will also be able to listen without the option to vote through a link on the Company’s website at IR.TractorSupply.com.

Please allow extra time prior to the events to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the webcasts.

A replay of the webcasts will be available at IR.TractorSupply.com shortly after each of the respective events conclude.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,923 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 182 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

