Elior Group Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on March 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 18:28  |  24   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR):

Date

Total number of shares1 in the capital

Total number of voting rights

March 31, 2021

174 147 823

Gross total of voting rights : 174 147 823

Net total2 of voting rights : 172 367 438

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP
 Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

1Par value € 0.01 each

2 Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights

17.03.21
Elior Group Reinforces Its Financing for €225 Million