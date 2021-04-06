PACCAR Announces Strategic Supply Partnership with Romeo Power

PACCAR, a leader in zero emissions commercial vehicles, announced today a five-year supply agreement for battery power systems with Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”), a leading battery technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. PACCAR will purchase Romeo Power’s battery packs and battery management software for heavy-duty battery electric Peterbilt 579EV vehicles and Peterbilt 520EV refuse trucks in North America. PACCAR has become a minority shareholder in Romeo Power as part of the strategic alliance.

“PACCAR is delighted to be working with Romeo Power. The partnership with Romeo will further enhance PACCAR’s zero emissions product offerings that improve customers’ operational efficiency and environmental impact,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR senior vice president.