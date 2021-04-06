New Key Milestone in Europcar Mobility Group’s “Connected Vehicles” Program

Through this international partnership, Free2Move will provide the Group with seamless access to vehicle telemetry data such as geolocation, fuel level, mileage and maintenance alerts in accordance with data protection regulations.

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces today that it is accelerating the roll-out of its “Connected vehicles” program, while significantly strengthening its technological backbone. After Telefonica and Geotab in October 2020, Free2Move joins the program, simplifying access to data of Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, DS vehicles - and soon other Stellantis brands.

As a key component of Europcar Mobility Group’s “Connected Vehicles” program, this data will be processed to help improve customer experience and optimize business applications, as well as internal processes such as fleet inventory management, vehicle delivery and collection, vehicle maintenance, vehicle return, and more…

Olivier Baldassari, Europcar Mobility Group Chief Countries & Operations Officer, comments:

“I would like to thank Free2Move, a mobility brand of Stellantis, for being the first frontline player of the OEMs ecosystem to join our Connected Vehicles’ program and for giving us the possibility to be directly plugged to their vehicles. This strategic partnership is a key milestone in our roadmap and will allow us to strongly accelerate its implementation, as we no longer need to install and setup aftermarket devices in the Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall vehicles, and soon in all Stellantis cars which are part of our fleet.

Our ambition is to have 100% of our vehicles connected in 2023. But connectivity is only one side of the coin: what truly matters, in the end, is how we leverage direct access to vehicle data and turn it into an operational excellence and customer value creation driver.”

Brigitte Courtehoux, Free2Move Brand CEO, adds:

"Free2Move, as a Data Service provider, brings not only the best, connected services for our Business Customers to help them reduce their costs, but also offers complementary value-added services for their own clients. We are happy to support Europcar Mobility Group in the project of having its fleet 100% connected in 2023."

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: from car rental and light commercial vehicle rental to car-sharing. Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific need and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer; its 4 major brands being: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – a 24/7 and 100% digital service in urban environments (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

About Free2Move

Since September 2016, Free2Move, a Stellantis brand, has been bringing together a range of new mobility services to satisfy the different mobility needs of its private and business customers whether for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 month or more. Users have access on a single platform to a car-sharing service, short and medium or long-term rental, as well as solutions to support the energy transition and fleet management for professionals. They can also access charging stations, VTC drivers and book parking spaces. Today, Free2Move is present in 170 countries and has 1.2 million active and convinced customers.

