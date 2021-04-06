 
checkAd

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB ADMQ): Gamer Preston Adds Electronics to His Fire Merch Line

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 18:37  |  33   |   |   

Fort Worth, TX, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced today that Preston has added custom gaming electronics to his merchandise line. His opening order with our wholly owned subsidiary, FW Promo, has exceeded $65,000. Marc Johnson, ADMQ CEO, said: “It is great that Preston is doing so well. He is a super nice young man who has worked hard and deserves all the success that has come his way. He loves his fans and his staff. Please check out the great products Preston has in his Fire Merch line at https://prestonsstylez.com/.”

·     https://youtube.com/TBNRfrags

·     https://instagram.com/prestonsstylez/

·     https://twitter.com/prestonsstylez

·     https://www.facebook.com/myfiremerch

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc. | www.admendeavors.com

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

Attachment


ADM Endeavors Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB ADMQ): Gamer Preston Adds Electronics to His Fire Merch Line Fort Worth, TX, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced today that Preston has added custom gaming electronics to his merchandise line. His opening order with our wholly owned subsidiary, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.04.21
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Sees Reversal of the COVID-19 Effect on Its School Uniform Business
31.03.21
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Announces Its Plan to Continue Shareholder Rewards Program for Next Quarter
30.03.21
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Receives 2021 Best of Fort Worth, Texas Award in the Gifts & Novelties Category
23.03.21
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Announces Orders Increase by More Than 45% to Over 500K in the First Quarter of 2021 With TBNR – World Renowned YouTuber Preston @Prestonsstylez & Brianna RoyallyB @mybrimerch
19.03.21
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Announces New Contract With The City of Frisco for Men’s Wrangler and Dickies Jeans
16.03.21
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Announces New Contract With Nathan @UnspeakableGame World; Known YouTuber With More Than 10.8 Million Subscribers
15.03.21
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Announces New Kaufman County Contract for Ad Specialty Products