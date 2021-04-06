 
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing Mental Health Crisis

In recognition of the powerful role storytelling can play in addressing our nation’s mental health challenges, a coalition of leading media companies and experts is joining forces to change the narrative on mental health.

National suicide rates have increased substantially over the past two decades, with a recent spike amongst young people. Since the start of COVID-19, depression, anxiety, and mental health challenges have been on the rise, leading some experts to call mental health the “second pandemic”. This data reinforces that changing the conversation about mental wellness and suicide prevention has never been more important—and the entertainment sector has a key role to play.

Created in partnership with the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California and a newly formed Expert Advisory Council featuring over a dozen leading mental health experts and organizations, the Mental Health Storytelling Coalition includes the leading forces in entertainment.

Industry leaders, creators, and celebrities will kick off this collaboration at the Mental Health Storytelling Summit the first week of May which will include inspiring conversations, case studies, workshops and more.

The coalition will also unveil a first-of-its-kind comprehensive Mental Health Media Guide which provides best practices and evidence-based recommendations to support storytellers at any phase in the production process, across topics and genres.

The Industry Advisory Council includes: Amazon Studios, Anonymous Content, AwesomenessTV, BET, CAA Foundation, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, Endeavor Content, MTV, NBCUniversal, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, SHOWTIME, Spotify, Sony Pictures Entertainment, STARZ, The Ad Council, The Walt Disney Company, UTA Foundation, ViacomCBS, and VH1.

The Expert Advisory Council includes: Active Minds, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Born This Way Foundation, Entertainment Industries Council, National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, National Alliance on Mental Illness, National Council for Behavioral Health, SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education), The Boris L. Henson Foundation, The Jed Foundation, The Trevor Project, Vibrant Emotional Health (administers of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline), Dr. Jessi Gold, Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, and Dr. Michael Lindsey.

