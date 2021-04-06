U.S. Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 06.04.2021, 19:00 | 73 | 0 | 0 06.04.2021, 19:00 | CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. data center cooling market report. The U.S. data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: Southeastern US dominates data center investments, followed by Western US with around 30% share in data center investments. Also, COVID-19 has been a strong catalyst for growth in US data center investments in 2020. In 2020, investments in over 45 hyperscale data center projects of 15+ MW capacity and cryptocurrency facilities boosted the demand for cooling infrastructure solutions across the US market. The US data center market to witness cumulative investments of over USD 5 billion in CRAH and CRAH units during 2021-2026, with growing rack power density and edge facility contributing to in-rack/in-row air-conditioning solutions. Rapid growth in procurement of liquid-immersion cooling and direct-to-chip solutions witnessed through the increase in deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads. The US is also a major adopter of free-cooling techniques. States such as Virginia , Ohio , Iowa , and Michigan support up to 5,500 hours of passive free cooling methods. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure (cooling systems & other infrastructure), systems, technique, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 41 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/united-states-data-center-cooling-market-size-analysis U.S. Data Center Cooling Market – Segmentation In terms of cooling, the U.S. data center market by investment is expected to be 15–20% of the total data center investments, depending on the facility design and IT load. The operators are looking for efficient solutions to reduce CAPEX and OPEX, conserve data center space, and reduce the power consumption of cooling units.

Data centers in the South Eastern region adopt free-cooling techniques that include chillers with evaporate cooling. Virginia supports up to 5,500 hours of passive free cooling annually, thereby reducing the application of chillers. Alabama and Florida support over 3,500 hours and 3,000 hours, respectively.

Air-based techniques, which include traditional CRACs and free cooler solutions, are gaining momentum over legacy liquid-based solutions. However, the use of chilled water systems is highly prevalent in the U.S. data center cooling market. The operators are mainly using the hybrid system with minimal compressor support during peak summers and free cooler solutions without the need for compressors. U.S. Data Center Cooling Market by Infrastructure



