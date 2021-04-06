 
EQS-Adhoc Polyphor Annual General Meeting 2021

Polyphor Annual General Meeting 2021

Allschwil, Switzerland, April 6, 2021

Polyphor Annual General Meeting 2021

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a significant majority, with the exception of the proposed increase of the conditional capital for the employee stock option plan (ESOP), which did not receive the required two thirds majority. In line with the COVID-19 Ordinance 2 of the Swiss Federal Council, no shareholders were allowed to attend the AGM in person. The independent proxy represented 47.7 percent of the company's shares.

The members of the Board of Directors, Kuno Sommer, Bernard Bollag, Silvio Inderbitzin and Andreas Wallnöfer, were re-elected for a further year in office and Hugh O'Dowd was elected as a new member of the Board. In addition, shareholders confirmed Kuno Sommer as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The agenda items on compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the executive management were also approved. Furthermore, the reduction of the company's share capital through decrease of nominal value of shares was approved. The management report, the consolidated financial statements, and the annual financial statements for 2020 were also approved.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all of Polyphor's shareholders for their trust and support at today's AGM," said Kuno Sommer, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

AGM documents

The invitation with proposals and explanations on the agenda items is available on the company's website at www.polyphor.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance.

 

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett

Chief Financial Officer

Polyphor Ltd.

+41 61 567 16 00

IR@polyphor.com 		Mary-Ann Chang
Disclaimer

