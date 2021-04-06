DSGT Global, Imperium Motor division, Strengthens Supply Chain through Partnership with Major Battery and Power Supply Manufacturer NP Power International, Inc.

NPP is a power supply manufacturer which specializes in high-quality batteries and power banks and will soon supply Lithium-Ion batteries. Imperium Motors will also be assembling the Lithium-Ion battery packs at their facility in CA. The company currently has six large production facilities, including one in California.

SURREY, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its Imperium Motor Corp. division signed a sales and service distributor agreement with NP Power International, Inc. (“NPP”), power supply manufacturer which specializes in high-quality batteries and power banks. It is anticipated that first sales and deliveries of these batteries will occur during the ninety days.

“This is a monumental deal for us as this agreement will allow us to be a source of quality customized batteries for our dealers nationwide at a reasonable cost. As mentioned in numerous media outlets the large, expected growth of the U.S. electric vehicle market faces one major roadblock and that is that it is difficult for American automakers to get enough batteries to scale up production. We can help alleviate some of this issue while providing competitive advantages to our dealers,” commented Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motor Corp.

“Based in Fullerton, California, NPP is just a short drive from our future production facility and will provide just-in-time delivery at no additional cost, shortening our supply line while lessening the risk of overseas shipping delays,” commented Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motor. “NPP’s wide variety of batteries provides us with a secure source of one of the important components in golf carts, low-speed vehicles, and eventually lithium batteries for the high-speed Terra-E Truck in development as well as other high speed vehicles, at a significant price advantage over other suppliers.”

With the Biden administration pushing for a $174 Billion dollar investment in Electric Vehicle support, there may never be a better time to consider driving an EV. Imperium customers may also apply for the $7,500 Tax Credit program currently available for qualifying High-Speed Electric Vehicle sales of under 200,000 units sold from a single company.

According to research study, the global Lithium Ion Battery Market is expected to reach USD 80 billion by 2026. The global Lithium Ion Battery Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2020 to 2027.The global lead acid battery market size is expected to reach $93.04 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Lead acid batteries are expected to witness a significant rise in demand owing to their increasing usage in various industries including oil and gas, nuclear power, electricity generation, gas turbine, hospitality, transport infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, mining, and off-grid renewable. Moreover, advantages associated with these batteries, such as durability, high voltage capability, low-cost, and simple manufacturing processes are expected to increase the demand.