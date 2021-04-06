 
checkAd

FOMO CORP. FILES SEC FORM 10-K AND HIGHLIGHTS 2020-2021 MILESTONES

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 19:51  |  35   |   |   

Chicago, IL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: ETFM; “FOMO”), a business incubator and accelerator, provider of clean, smart and efficient HVAC, energy, lighting, and other key commercial building management services, announced that it has filed Form 10-K with the SEC, reporting its audited full year 2020 results.

2020 Highlights:

  • Filed all SEC Forms 10-K/10-Q to regain “current” status as a fully reporting company,
  • Restructured balance sheet to eliminate several hundred thousand dollars of corporate liabilities with legacy lenders,
  • Raised new capital to launch growth strategy, beginning with acquisition of Purge Virus, LLC on October 19, 2020,
  • Named Advisory Board consisting of veteran business leaders and in adherence to best practices in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards and protocols.

Subsequent Highlights:

  • Eliminated all default debt effective March 31, 2020,
  • Closed acquisition of assets of Independence LED Lighting, LLC to move into smart lighting and power over ethernet (“PoE”); www.independenceled.com
  • Closed acquisition of assets of Energy Intelligence Center, LLC (“EIC”) to target energy management services for commercial, industrial and government buildings; www.energyintelligencecenter.com
  • Formed strategic partnership with Online Energy Manager, LLC (“OEM”) to obtain a license to OEM’s root patent for smart energy software for chiller plants in non-residential buildings with a purchase option for some or all of OEM; www.oem.us.com
  • Signed letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire Ecolite Holdings, LLC for preferred stock, cash, and notes; www.ecoliteled.com
  • Signed LOI to acquire SmartGuard Solutions consisting of LED funding IV and Lux Solutions, LLC for preferred stock, cash and notes moving into lighting as a service (“LaaS”), energy audits, project design/engineering, and related; www.smartguard-solutions.com and https://www.luxsolutions.com/, respectively,
  • Signed LOI to acquire a national HVAC services contractor to add go-to-market installation capabilities and cross-selling synergies with other portfolio companies; target is currently under national rebranding;
  • Announced channel partnerships with AGILE Technologies Group, LLC and Clean Peak Energy, LLC to target their respective commercial and government customers with its growing clean building ecosystem of companies; www.4agiletech.com / https://cleanpeakenergy.us

Vik Grover, FOMO CEO, commented: “We relaunched FOMO in 2020 with the intent to build and maintain a valuable public company platform to fund, incubate and integrate growth businesses. We announced our first transaction when we acquired Purge Virus (“PV”), LLC in the second half of the year, and we recognized a small amount of revenues in the fourth quarter from the business. This was just the first step, and as we have previously announced in 2021, we are moving closer to our objective of being a one-stop-shop to provide the market with commercial building management services that save money and promote healthy living through smart/digital LED lighting, disinfecting and maintenance, and HVAC solutions. We expect to soon have the products, engineering, and installation services as well as financing capabilities for business, industrial and government customers.”

Seite 1 von 3
2050 Motors Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOMO CORP. FILES SEC FORM 10-K AND HIGHLIGHTS 2020-2021 MILESTONES Chicago, IL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: ETFM; “FOMO”), a business incubator and accelerator, provider of clean, smart and efficient HVAC, energy, lighting, and other key commercial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
FOMO CORP. RETIRES ALL DEFAULT DEBT AND ENTERS NEW ERA OF GROWTH
25.03.21
Fomo Corp. Planned Acquisition Smartguard Awarded Substantial Contract
19.03.21
FOMO CORP.’S M&A TARGET ECOLITE WINS LARGE LIGHTING CONTRACT
15.03.21
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
09.03.21
FOMO CORP. TO HOLD SHAREHOLDER CALL
09.03.21
FOMO CORP. ACQUIRES ENERGY INTELLIGENCE CENTER ASSETS BOOSTING CLEAN BUILDING SOLUTION PORTFOLIO