Dup15q Syndrome Market Expected to Experience Steady Growth at a CAGR of 23.96% During the Study Period 20170-30 in the 7MM, says DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dup15q syndrome has received little attention because of its rarity, the relatively nonspecific phenotype, the clinical heterogeneity, and the broad spectrum of severity. Along with developmental delay, ASD and epilepsy are predominant components of the clinical picture.

The Dup15q Syndrome Market report is created to uncover true opportunities in the Dup15q Syndrome market landscape, and help clients form collaborations and ink deals that give them a competitive advantage, and plan strategic moves to yield maximum returns. 

Some of the highlights from the Dup15q Syndrome Market report:

  • The total Dup15q Syndrome prevalent population in the 7MM was 46,259 in 2020, which is further expected to increase owing to factors like genetic testing during the forecast period.
  • There are no approved or marketed therapies available in the Dup15q Syndrome market. 
  • Further, the Dup15q Syndrome market size of symptomatic therapies is expected to continue to increase throughout the study period.
  • Key companies working in the Dup15q Syndrome market are Ovid Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceuticals.
  • Only one therapy, Ovid Therapeutics/ Takeda's Soticlestat (OV935/TAK-935), is expected to get launched in the forecasted period (2021–2030).
  • Soticlestat will enter the US Dup15q Syndrome market in 2024 and the EU and Japan Dup15q Syndrome market in 2025.
  • The Dup15q Syndrome market size in the US was estimated to be USD 9.84 million in 2020 and is expected to rise in the forecast period. 
  • The Dup15q Syndrome market is expected to grow by factors like an increase in the patient pool, expected entry of emerging therapy, i.e., Soticlestat (OV935/TAK-935), and deeper penetration of pharma companies in the 7MM.

Want to know more? Get comprehensive insights @ Dup15q Syndrome Market Landscape, Epidemiological Insights, and Pipeline Therapies 

The Dup15q Syndrome market report offers a detailed analysis of treatment landscape, emerging therapies, changing market landscape, individual market share of pipeline therapies, Dup15q Syndrome market drivers, and market barriers, Dup15q Syndrome market size during the study period 2017-30 in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and France), and Japan).

