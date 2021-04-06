 
checkAd

State of Hawaii Selects UnitedHealthcare to Serve its Medicaid Beneficiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 20:00  |  25   |   |   

The state of Hawaii has selected UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Hawaii to administer its QUEST Integration Medicaid program statewide, which includes the islands of Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, and Oahu, effective July 1, 2021. The five-and-a-half-year base contract includes the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Aged, Blind, and Disabled (ABD), and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) programs.

UnitedHealthcare will continue to work closely with QUEST Integration, which administers the state's Medicaid program, to improve the overall health and well-being of Hawaii’s Medicaid beneficiaries through a coordinated, patient-centered care model. This model integrates medical and behavioral needs as well as social support needs such as housing and nutritious food in line with the state’s Medicaid vision for the future.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Unitedhealth Group Inc!
Long
Basispreis 346,25€
Hebel 14,25
Ask 0,17
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 391,86€
Hebel 12,85
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We have partnered with the state of Hawaii since 2009 to build a strong statewide Medicaid program and will continue to bring forth value-based, sustainable, person-centered solutions to meet our members’ health care needs,” said Dave Heywood, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Hawaii. “This ongoing engagement represents our continued commitment to the people of Hawaii, and we look forward to serving even more Medicaid members throughout the state.”

The health plan will offer health benefits for a portion of more than 400,000 adults and keiki who meet qualifications for the state’s Medicaid program. Membership will include access to UnitedHealthcare Community Plan’s provider network including long-term care and home care, wellness programs, preventive care and field-based health care coordination and support.

UnitedHealthcare currently serves approximately 114,000 people in commercial, Medicare and Medicaid plans in Hawaii. This includes coverage for more than 17,000 low-income beneficiaries who are enrolled in a Dual Special Needs plan.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State of Hawaii Selects UnitedHealthcare to Serve its Medicaid Beneficiaries The state of Hawaii has selected UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Hawaii to administer its QUEST Integration Medicaid program statewide, which includes the islands of Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, and Oahu, effective July 1, 2021. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Roxgold Announces New Discovery at Séguéla With 15.6 GPT Over 13m at Sunbird as Well as 10.8 GPT ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:31 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: S&P 500 mit weiterem Rekord
14:02 Uhr
UnitedHealthcare Awards More Than $276,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Six Community Organizations in Tennessee
14:02 Uhr
UnitedHealthcare Awards More than $285,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Eight Community Organizations in Mississippi
14:02 Uhr
UnitedHealthcare Awards $240,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Five Community Organizations in Ohio
27.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 12/21
26.03.21
LYNX: Dieser Sektor wird den Markt schlagen
25.03.21
Study: Real Appeal Digital Weight Loss Program Demonstrates Significant Medical Cost Savings
24.03.21
UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date
18.03.21
UnitedHealthcare Hearing Launches Virtual Option to Help Plan Participants Remotely Access Hearing Health Care and Treatment

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.12.20
6
UnitedHealth erzielt Gewinnzuwachs im vierten Quartal und im Gesamtjahr