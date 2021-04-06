Humanigen Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the offering has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The securities were offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and a final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering may also be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com or by telephone at (877) 821-7388; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27650, by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com or by telephone at (800) 221-1037; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com .

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called “cytokine storm” with its lead drug candidate lenzilumab, today announced that on April 5, 2021 it completed its underwritten public offering of common stock, resulting in gross proceeds to Humanigen of approximately $92.5 million. Humanigen intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for manufacturing and commercial preparation in the event of receipt of an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for lenzilumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

