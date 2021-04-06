Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ebang International Holdings, Inc. (“Ebang” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EBON) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 6, 2021, analyst Hindenburg Research published a report alleging the Chinese cryptocurrency company is directing proceeds from its IPO last year into a "series of opaque deals with insiders and questionable counterparties." According to the report, Ebang raised $21 million in November 2020, claiming the proceeds would go "primarily for development," and that allegedly $21 million was directed to repay related-party loans to a relative of the company's Chairman/CEO Dong Hu. The report also noted that Ebang’s earlier efforts to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange failed due to widespread media coverage of its relationship with Yindou, a massive Chinese peer-to-peer online lending scheme that defrauded 20,000 retail investors in 2018, with $655 million "vanish(ing) into thin air".