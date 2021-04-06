INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ebang International Holdings, Inc. (EBON) on Behalf of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ebang International Holdings, Inc. (“Ebang” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EBON) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.
On April 6, 2021, analyst Hindenburg Research published a report alleging the Chinese cryptocurrency company is directing proceeds from its IPO last year into a "series of opaque deals with insiders and questionable counterparties." According to the report, Ebang raised $21 million in November 2020, claiming the proceeds would go "primarily for development," and that allegedly $21 million was directed to repay related-party loans to a relative of the company's Chairman/CEO Dong Hu. The report also noted that Ebang’s earlier efforts to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange failed due to widespread media coverage of its relationship with Yindou, a massive Chinese peer-to-peer online lending scheme that defrauded 20,000 retail investors in 2018, with $655 million "vanish(ing) into thin air".
On this news, Ebang’s share price fell as much as 16% during intraday trading on April 6, 2021.
If you purchased Ebang securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005987/en/Ebang International Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare