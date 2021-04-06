 
checkAd

Veolia In Contradiction With Its Communication and to the Detriment of Its Shareholders, Suez Still Seems to Want to Do Everything Possible to Make It Impossible to Reach an Agreement with Veolia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 20:08  |  24   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE):

In a succession of press releases characteristic of the last few weeks and without taking into account the evolution of the situation, Suez announced this morning that it wished to reach a negotiated solution with Veolia, while confirming that it had signed an agreement with the Australian operator Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. for the sale of its waste activities in Australia, which had been clearly identified as strategic by Veolia as soon as its industrial project was announced and in the offer filed with the AMF (French Stock Exchange Authority) on February 8.

This new disposal, which would automatically reduce the scope of the activities intended to be combined with the Veolia Group, is clearly incompatible with the objective allegedly sought by Suez of increasing the value of the company and reaching an agreement quickly. It constitutes an additional obstacle to the realization of the offer supported by Veolia, aggravating a defense mechanism that has been deemed contrary to the rules and guidelines applicable to public offers by the AMF. It is part of the same strategy, aimed on the one hand at making believe that credible alternatives exist, on the basis of agreements subject to so many conditions that they become artificial, and on the other hand at enabling Suez to impose the terms of its public offer on Veolia.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Veolia Environment SA!
Long
Basispreis 20,52€
Hebel 12,40
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 24,73€
Hebel 8,61
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Moreover, this sale is being made on terms that are contrary to the interests of Suez, which is depriving itself of a profitable asset in an attractive region, and to the interests of its shareholders, as the sale can only have a negative impact on Veolia's offer. This sale, whose reversibility is surprising and irregular, since Veolia would have to fall within the framework set by the Suez Board of Directors on March 21, 2021, and which has been denounced by the AMF, contains only one certain provision, namely the transfer to Cleanaway of a number of significant and very profitable assets, without any competition, and at a knock-down price of A$ 501 million (6.8x the normalized EBITDA published by Cleanaway).

Veolia continues to use all legal means to prevent the sale of these strategic assets and, if necessary, to have them cancelled. It also reserves the right to request a management assessment of this agreement, which is abnormally advantageous for a foreign operator competing with Suez and Veolia.

In spite of the stubbornness of Suez's management, which continues to resort to procedures that make neither industrial nor financial sense, and this despite a call to order from the AMF and the hand extended by Veolia, the Group continues to propose to Suez to discuss its project calmly, and for this to stop its own dismantling and to deactivate the Dutch foundation.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com.

 

Veolia Environnement Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veolia In Contradiction With Its Communication and to the Detriment of Its Shareholders, Suez Still Seems to Want to Do Everything Possible to Make It Impossible to Reach an Agreement with Veolia Regulatory News: Veolia (Paris:VIE): In a succession of press releases characteristic of the last few weeks and without taking into account the evolution of the situation, Suez announced this morning that it wished to reach a negotiated solution …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Roxgold Announces New Discovery at Séguéla With 15.6 GPT Over 13m at Sunbird as Well as 10.8 GPT ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.04.21
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of Ecological Transformation
02.04.21
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
02.04.21
Invitation to the Combined General Meeting of Veolia Environnement of April 22, 2021
25.03.21
Veolia Environnement:  Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document / Annual Financial Report (English version)
21.03.21
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
18.03.21
Groupe Renault, Veolia & Solvay Join Forces to Recycle End-of-life EV Battery Metals in a Closed Loop
18.03.21
Veolia Environnement: Communiqué de mise à disposition - Document d’enregistrement universel / Rapport financier annuel 2020
11.03.21
Veolia Is Offering SUEZ to Preserve Its Activities in France Within the Same Group

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
682
VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF