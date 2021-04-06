 
OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Announces First Quarter of 2021 Progress Update and Highlights its Plans for the Second Quarter and Remainder of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 20:10  |  54   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed 2 acquisitions in 2021. As the first quarter of 2021 drew to a close, ILUS released an update on its progress during its first full quarter as a publicly traded entity and highlighted its plans for Q2 and the remainder of the year.

ILUS International (ILUS) has been focused on building a business with a strong foundation, which it believes that everybody would be proud to invest in. The vision of ILUS as a company is a long-term one, focusing on growth, profitability and sustainability. The company is currently building a strong and loyal shareholder base whilst executing its business plan. There will be short, medium, and long-term milestones that ILUS feels will drive their continued organic growth. 

ILUS recently updated its shareholders in a letter which summarized its first quarter of 2021 progress, addressed some shareholder questions and highlighted its upcoming plans. The full letter can be found on the ILUS website under the downloads section. The company also provides daily communication on the Twitter platform, Twitter handle : OTC_ILUS

Speaking from one of ILUS International’s new global manufacturing facilities in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the company’s CEO, Nick Link, said, “As a team, we have made phenomenal progress in the last 3 months. Our sales pipeline has grown exponentially with both acquired businesses feeding off the synergies that exist between them. As the second quarter kicks off, we are now closing in on the acquisition of more innovative technology to complement our current suite whilst also focusing on adding more talent to our global sales, marketing and operational teams. We are all working extremely hard and are incredibly excited about the future for ILUS International.”

Having already appointed the largest fire truck manufacturer in India as its distributor for the region, ILUS International further expanded its sales network in Q1 2021 by appointing the largest distributor of fire fighting vehicles and equipment in Saudi Arabia as its distributor. The company announced that it is also currently looking for a suitable manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia which will position it to capitalize on the growth potential in the Saudi Arabian market with the development of the new $500 billion Mega-City called NOEM. ILUS announced that it has multiple orders in production for its distributor in India where it also has its fire safety products listed on the Indian Government’s purchasing portal. The company also has orders in production for the United Nations, various UK fire brigades, Dubai International Financial Centre, an Abu Dhabi Hospital and a large shopping mall in the UAE. During a busy first quarter for the sales team, where demonstrations were also conducted in Spain, Sweden, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia and the UK, the company’s sales pipeline has grown to over $5 million of which they hope to convert 50% into orders for delivery during Q3 and Q4 of 2021. 

