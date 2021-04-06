Notice of the Annual General Meeting of APB “APRANGA” shareholders

By the initiative and the decision of the Board of APB “APRANGA” (legal entity code 121933274, registered at Ukmerges str. 362, Vilnius, hereinafter – the Company) the annual general meeting of the shareholders (hereinafter - the Meeting of the shareholders) will be held on 29th April 2021 at 11:00 a.m.



With reference to Resolution No. 1226 of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania of 4 November 2020 (taking into account later amendments), a quarantine is announced in the Republic of Lithuania and respective mandatory quarantine regime is established, which is constantly updated and changed. The duration of quarantine and respective restrictions at the day of this notice is extended until 30 April 2021. Given the fact that under the established quarantine conditions, organized gatherings of people in a public place for a certain period of time are prohibited at a pre-determined time, shareholders will be able to express their will on the Meeting of the shareholders agenda issues only by filling in and submitting general ballot papers to the Company in advance in accordance with the procedures and terms specified in this notice and provisions of legal acts of the Republic of Lithuania. In case quarantine release measures are adopted before the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, due to which the physical organization of the meeting would be allowed, the Company will inform the shareholders about the conduct of the meeting and the applied security measures in a separate notice.

The accounting date for the Meeting of the shareholders is 22nd April 2021 (only the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the Meeting of the shareholders or persons authorized by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to vote at the Meeting of the shareholders).

The rights accounting day is 13th May 2021 (property rights shall be held by the persons who will be shareholders of the Company at the end of the tenth working day after the Meeting of the shareholders having adopted the respective decision).

Meeting of the shareholders place is the registered office of the Company at an address: Ukmerges str. 362, Vilnius.

Meeting agenda:

1. Consolidated annual report on the activities of the Company in 2020.

2. Auditor's report on the Company’s financial statements and annual report.

3. Approval of the consolidated and Company’s financial statements for the year 2020.