Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has Attracted Unusually High Interest

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an optics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovator, announced that it has been notified by ARM that larger-than-normal preregistration is taking place leading up to ARM’s next webinar event, exclusively featuring NexOptic, at 8:00 am PST, April 7 2021.

Senior Manager of ARM’s AI Ecosystem, Mary Bennion, will host the live event, also featuring NexOptic’s VP of AI, Kevin Gordon and other key members from NexOptic’s team.

In a recent interview with BBC News Technology Correspondent, Rory Cellan-Jones, ARM’s Chief Executive Simon Segars said, "We've been developing capabilities in our processor that allow more and more complex AI algorithms to be run on the processor itself."

ARM is also increasingly focusing on security for its systems.

Today, Rich Geruson, Chairman of NexOptic said, “Tomorrow’s webinar is a synergistic opportunity for us to reach huge numbers of their customers. We appreciate the tremendous support that ARM is providing us.”

“We see significant advantages between ourselves and ARM’s customers that demand cutting-edge imaging AI,” Geruson added.

ARM has been promoting the NexOptic webinar through a variety of outreach and social media initiatives, most recently a NexOptic publication posted to its Blog portal, which can be viewed here: https://www.arm.com/blogs/blueprint/nexoptic.

As of this morning, approximately 500 registrants from multiple countries have registered to view tomorrow’s webinar. Interested NexOptic shareholders are also able to attend but must preregister here: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17792/473553

Rory Cellan-Jones’ (BBC News) full article on ARM can be viewed here: https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-56614278

What You Need to Know About ALIIS and NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering a world-leading AI platform for imaging known as ALIIS (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions). NexOptic simultaneously influences the optics and AI industries and is a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, a member of the Arm AI Partner Program, and a member of the Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com.

