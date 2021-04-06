Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Unitholder Approval of Qualifying Transaction With InterCure, Israel’s Leading and Fastest-Growing Cannabis Company

Holders of Restricted Voting Units also voted in favour of a resolution extending the date by which SVX has to consummate a qualifying transaction from April 8, 2021 to up to August 31, 2021 (the “ Extension Resolution ”). Over 96.33% of the votes cast were in favour of the extension. A copy of the complete report on voting at the unitholder meeting will be made available under SVX’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUBVERSIVE ACQUISITION LP (TSX: SVX.U NEO: SVX.U OTCQX: SBVRF) (“ SVX ”) announced today that that its unitholders have overwhelmingly approved its qualifying transaction to combine with InterCure Ltd. (dba Canndoc) (TASE: INCR) (“ InterCure ”), Israel’s leading cannabis company (the “ Qualifying Transaction ”), with over 89.36% of the votes cast in favour of the plan of arrangement pursuant to which the Qualifying Transaction will be completed.

The Qualifying Transaction is scheduled to close on April 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions to closing.

SVX’s non-offering prospectus dated March 12, 2021 and management information circular dated March 9, 2021, both of which contain details on the Qualifying Transaction and Meeting, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at subversivecapital.com/svx

About SVX

Subversive Acquisition LP is a limited partnership established under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) formed for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, equity exchange, asset acquisition, equity purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving SVX that will qualify as its qualifying transaction for the purposes of the rules of the TSX and Neo Exchange Inc. SVX is a special purpose acquisition corporation for the purposes of the rules of the TSX and Neo Exchange Inc.

For more information, visit https://www.subversivecapital.com/svx.

About Subversive Capital

Subversive Capital is a leading investment firm dedicated to investing in radical companies whose core missions subvert the status quo. With almost a decade of experience in the global cannabis industry, Subversive Capital has lead investments in some of the most successful transactions in the industry including the recent launch and closing transaction of Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. to form The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) currently traded on the Neo Exchange and OTCQX.