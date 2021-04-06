 
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC), a Massachusetts corporation and the stock holding company for Eastern Bank, today announced the following details regarding the report of the Company’s first quarter 2021 results:

Earnings Release:

Thursday, April 29, 2021 after the market close

Conference Call:

Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Join by Telephone:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 233-4460
International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-4543
Conference ID: 9757837

Webcast:

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Participants may join the webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.easternbank.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on demand on this site.

About Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Eastern Bank

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 110 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of December 31, 2020, Eastern Bank had approximately $16.0 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 1,900 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

